Jake Paul Says He'd Beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva in the Same Night

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

YouTuber Jake Paul, a master of keeping his name in the headlines despite never beating an actual boxer in a fight, has stirred the pot yet again.

This time, he basically called out Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva:

Mayweather may be 45 years old, but he also went 50-0 in his professional boxing career. The odds that Paul—whose resume includes wins over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice) but zero bouts against professional boxers—would win are slim to none.

As for the 47-year-old Silva, he's no slouch in a boxing ring either. While he most famously dominated the UFC—at one point winning 16 straight fights in the promotion as both a middleweight and light heavyweight—he is also 3-1 as a boxer and recently outboxed Bruno Machado in an exhibition.

Paul likely would have a better chance against Silva but even then would be a significant underdog.