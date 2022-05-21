Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2022: Final Times from Saturday's Races

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With nearly half of the spots in the running order still to be decided, Rinus VeeKay has set the pace in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

VeeKay posted an average speed of 233.655 mph, edging out Pato O'Ward (233.037 mph). The 21-year-old Dutchman's speed was the third-fastest ever in Indy qualifying.

That doesn't guarantee VeeKay will be sitting on the pole on May 29, though. He and the 11 other fastest drivers advance to the Fast 12 qualifying portion on Sunday. The field will be halved again before the pole-sitter is confirmed.

Here are the Fast 12 after Saturday's run was ended early due to inclement weather:

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Results

Rinus VeeKay (233.655) Pato O'Ward (233.037 mph) Felix Rosenqvist (232.775 mph) Alex Palou (232.774 mph) Tony Kanaan (232.625 mph) Jimmie Johnson (232.398 mph) Ed Carpenter (232.397 mph) Marcus Ericsson (232.275 mph) Romain Grosjean (232.201 mph) Scott Dixon (232.151 mph) Will Power (231.842 mph) Takuma Sato (231.708 mph)

Full results are available at IndyCar Series' website.

Takuma Sato is a two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, and a third checkered flag could be in the offing last month. During Friday's practice, he owned the fastest speed (232.789 mph).

Sato's luck took a turn for the worse, however, on Saturday, and he was somewhat fortunate to narrowly making the Fast 12 cut.

Early into qualifying, he had his time wiped out because he was judged to have impeded Marco Andretti.

As he looked to work his way back up the leaderboard, Sato flirted with disaster as he brushed against the wall coming around the second turn.

Alexander Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016 and notched three more top-10 finishes over the next three years. The 30-year-old has struggled more recently, though, placing 27th in 2020 and 29th in 2021.

A speed of 231.883 mph in practice will have given him some optimism for this year. Instead, Rossi will be starting from the No. 20 spot after watching his average speed slip to 230.812 mph. He didn't hide his frustration with how the day unfolded.

Helio Castroneves' bid for a second straight title isn't looking good, either. He'll start from No. 27 after averaging 229.630 mph.

Andretti's streak of finishing outside of the top 10 could extend to five years because he'll be opening at No. 23. Graham Rahal (No. 21) and Colton Herta (No. 25) were among the other notable names who finished in the bottom half of the qualifying field.

Jimmie Johnson had a somewhat nondescript debut season in IndyCar, finishing 26th in the season standings. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion didn't run in the Indy 500, either.

Johnson made a strong account of himself ahead of his first open-wheel event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Practice is set to resume at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with qualifying scheduled to get underway ta 4 p.m. ET.