French Open 2022 Men's, Women's Draws for Djokovic, Nadal, Osaka, More

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2022 French Open men's and women's singles draws were revealed Friday, and two-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic will face a difficult field as he aims to win his third title in Paris.

Djokovic was drawn in the same half as Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in what is being viewed as the worst-case scenario for the Serbian.

The 34-year-old, who did not play in the Australian Open, will begin the tournament against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, while Nadal will face Australia's Jordan Thompson and Alcaraz will face a qualifier to open things up.

Djokovic could end up meeting Nadal in the quarterfinal. If that happens, it will be one of the most intense matchups of the entire tournament as Nadal is aiming to win his record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros.

The other half of the men's draw is wide-open as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev highlight the group.

Roger Federer is a notable absence from the men's field at this year's tournament as he continues to recover from the knee surgery that he had last year. He also is unlikely to play at Wimbledon and told reporters in March that his return to the court probably won't come until late summer.

Here is a full look at the men's draw:

The women's side is also expected to be competitive, though Poland's Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite to win her second title at Roland Garros. That said, the 20-year-old could still face a tough matchup against Czechia's Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.

However, Swiatek beat Pliskova last year by a double-bagel score at the Italian Open in Rome.

Here is a look at the women's draw:

Aside from Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Anett Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova are projected to reach the quarterfinals. , Krejcikova, the defending French Open champion, hasn't played in more than two months because of an elbow injury.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, was dealt a pretty tough hand as she will open the French Open against American Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated her in January from the Australian Open in the third round.

The women's tournament will look a little different this year with the absences of Ash Barty and Serena Williams. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, announced her retirement from tennis in March.

Meanwhile, Williams, a three-time champion at Roland Garros, is missing the tournament for the first time since 2017 and it's unclear when she might return to the court.

The first round of the French Open will begin Sunday and runs through June 5.