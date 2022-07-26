Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin Cleared for Bucs Training Camp After Torn ACL Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In excellent news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star wide receiver Chris Godwin was cleared for training camp, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It was a quick turnaround for Godwin, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL on Jan. 3, and it means that fantasy players will have more clarity about his status heading into the season.

Injuries have been a major storyline in Godwin's career, however.

After appearing in every game between the 2017-18 seasons (seven starts), a hamstring injury cost him the final two games of the 2019 season, and another hamstring injury and a concussion cost him three games in 2020.

While those weren't major injuries, a torn ACL cut his 2021 season short in December and cast into doubt his availability for the start of the 2022 season. That didn't prevent the Bucs from signing him to a three-year, $60 million deal in the offseason, however.

When healthy, Godwin has been excellent. His breakout season came in 2019, when he nabbed 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns with Jameis Winston under center, but he continued to thrive in 2020 (65 catches for 840 yards and seven scores) and 2021 (98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns) with Tom Brady leading the charge.

The Bucs are loaded with weapons, from Mike Evans and Russell Gage at wideout to tight end Cameron Brate and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard. But Godwin is a huge playmaker for the team, and having him straight away in training camp is good news for a Tampa Bay team with Super Bowl aspirations.