Panthers Lambasted For Abysmal Power Play in Game 1 Loss vs. Lightning

The words "power" and "play" might just be banned from the city of Miami.

The Florida Panthers failed to score on three power plays in a 4-1 Game 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning, moving to 0-for-21 with a man-advantage in this year's postseason.

Power plays were the difference in the game, as the Lightning scored three extra-man goals on their six attempts. And after the game, fans were livid with Florida's inability to take advantage of their special teams' opportunities:

Game 1 started off on a high note for the Panthers, as Anthony Duclair opened the scoring in the first period.

But Corey Perry evened the proceedings in the second period, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton each struck in a dominant third period for the Lightning.

Florida's power-play woes took a turn toward the cruel in that decisive third period, when it appeared the team had scored while a man up. Just before the goal, however, the puck hit the netting, and the play was overturned on review:

Granted, the Panthers beat the Washington Capitals without scoring a power-play goal, and they also lost Game 1 of that series.

So perhaps it isn't all doom and gloom for the Panthers. Maybe they'll just take the path less traveled:

Maybe. But it's more likely a trend they would prefer to end quickly. Beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions will be near impossible if the Panthers can't take advantage of those chances.