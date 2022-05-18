X

    Panthers Lambasted For Abysmal Power Play in Game 1 Loss vs. Lightning

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2022

    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    The words "power" and "play" might just be banned from the city of Miami.

    The Florida Panthers failed to score on three power plays in a 4-1 Game 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning, moving to 0-for-21 with a man-advantage in this year's postseason.

    Power plays were the difference in the game, as the Lightning scored three extra-man goals on their six attempts. And after the game, fans were livid with Florida's inability to take advantage of their special teams' opportunities:

    Jared Smith @jaredleesmith

    I’ve scored the same amount of power play goals as the Panthers have this postseason and I suck at hockey <a href="https://t.co/9NIXqerlt5">pic.twitter.com/9NIXqerlt5</a>

    p - Jacob @ Panther Pourri (#1 Quaxly fan) @PTPJacob

    The Panthers’ power play drought can now legally drink in the United States! 🎉🍾

    Melinda♥️ @beerslinger37

    Has anyone ever won the Stanley cup and never scored a power play goal? Asking for the <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a>

    Daniel Friedman @DanJFriedman

    The Panthers have to get that power play working or they’re toast.

    Chris Towers Is In Baseball Season @CTowersCBS

    The Panthers being 0-for-21 on power plays in the postseason after having the fifth-best power play in the regular seasons seems bad, to me

    Nico R @UB_Opethian

    It's absolutely absurd that the Panthers still haven't scored a single power play goal in the playoffs yet

    Game 1 started off on a high note for the Panthers, as Anthony Duclair opened the scoring in the first period. 

    But Corey Perry evened the proceedings in the second period, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton each struck in a dominant third period for the Lightning.

    NHL @NHL

    Nikita Kucherov (<a href="https://twitter.com/86Kucherov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@86Kucherov</a>) sure has some moves. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> 🕺<br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7jhoX5dCRG">https://t.co/7jhoX5dCRG</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/3qur7hqjH4">https://t.co/3qur7hqjH4</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dq81YcfYeg">pic.twitter.com/Dq81YcfYeg</a>

    NHL @NHL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> take the lead with this Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tally. 🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7jhoX5dCRG">https://t.co/7jhoX5dCRG</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/3qur7hqjH4">https://t.co/3qur7hqjH4</a> <a href="https://t.co/dALE0TSLQ8">pic.twitter.com/dALE0TSLQ8</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NHL @NHL

    Nikita Kucherov (<a href="https://twitter.com/86Kucherov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@86Kucherov</a>) extends the lead for the <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a>. ⚡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/EgEqHtDVZj">pic.twitter.com/EgEqHtDVZj</a>

    Florida's power-play woes took a turn toward the cruel in that decisive third period, when it appeared the team had scored while a man up. Just before the goal, however, the puck hit the netting, and the play was overturned on review:

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    The Panthers finally score on the power play, but the Lightning challenge for a missed stoppage. <br><br>Jon Cooper went 4-4 this season on challenges, 0-1 on missed stoppages. This one gets the goal overturned. <a href="https://t.co/A1hbSauy6e">pic.twitter.com/A1hbSauy6e</a>

    Randy @agentofascent

    Florida Panthers thinking they scored a power play goal <a href="https://t.co/8x40FMfDro">pic.twitter.com/8x40FMfDro</a>

    p - 11th Inquisitor Jay @JShataraTV

    LMFAOOOO We finally get a power-play goal and it won’t count 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Granted, the Panthers beat the Washington Capitals without scoring a power-play goal, and they also lost Game 1 of that series. 

    So perhaps it isn't all doom and gloom for the Panthers. Maybe they'll just take the path less traveled:

    David Dwork @DavidDwork

    Hot take: The Panthers will be the first team to win the Stanley Cup without scoring a single power play goal during the playoffs

    Maybe. But it's more likely a trend they would prefer to end quickly. Beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions will be near impossible if the Panthers can't take advantage of those chances.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.