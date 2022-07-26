Commanders' Chase Young Placed on PUP List amid Torn ACL Injury Recovery

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders announced defensive end Chase Young was one of four players placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp Tuesday.

Young is coming off a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in Week 10 of last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today in May that he believed he would be ready to return in time for the start of the 2022 season.

"Yeah, I believe so," Young said. "That's the plan. You gotta have a plan, and that’s the plan. I'm just working hard and, you know, with everything, just dealing with it the best way I can."

Drafted No. 2 overall in 2020, Young made an immediate splash for Washington and earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He racked up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his first year.

Through nine games last season, Young recorded 26 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. While the 23-year-old's production may have looked modest, his absence had a major impact on Washington's defense.

The Commanders lost four of their last five games to finish with a 7-10 record and fall short of the postseason for the fifth time in six years.

While Young remains out, Washington will rely on defensive linemen Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen to do what they do best and lead the defense as they gear up for the 2022 season.