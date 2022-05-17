Xander Bogaerts' Agent Says Red Sox Contract Talks Will Wait Until After Season

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is hoping to stay put with a long-term contract extension, but it appears negotiations are on hold.

Bogaerts' agent Scott Boras told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe that contract talks "definitively" will wait until after the season ends.

In April, Bogaerts indicated Opening Day was his unofficial deadline to agree to terms on an extension. But his stance seemed to have softened, as he told Abraham he would be open to negotiating during the 2022 season.

"I don't know how this would work," Bogaerts said. "But if they talk to Scott behind closed doors and it's something that's fair, he can come to me. We'll see how that goes."

Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension in March 2019, but he's eligible to opt out and become a free agent after the season. Even though he would be leaving $60 million guaranteed on the table, the 29-year-old is likely to make more than that on the open market.

A three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, Bogaerts is one of the best players at his position. This season, he leads the Red Sox with a .346 batting average, which ranks fourth in MLB. Bogaerts has added three home runs and 15 RBI for Boston, which is fourth in the AL East with a 14-21 record.

Bogaerts has expressed a desire to stay in Beantown, so the Red Sox should feel safe in waiting until after the season to resume contract talks.