Alyssa, Gisele Thompson Become 1st HS Athletes to Sign Nike NIL Contracts

Visionhaus

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, two sisters and soccer players from Los Angeles, have become the first high schoolers to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

The Thompsons play soccer at Harvard-Westlake high school, and both are committed to continue their playing careers at Stanford and are members of the U.S. women's national team youth system.

Several college and high school athletes have inked NIL deals since the NCAA allowed athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses in July 2021, including Jaden Rashada, who became the first high school football player to land such a deal when he signed with Athletes in Recruitment (AIR) to promote the company's app.