Giants, Jets Asked to Remove New York from Team Name in Fans' Lawsuit

Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Could we one day be calling the New York Jets the New Jersey Jets? Or how about the New York Giants the New Jersey Giants? That's what one lawsuit filed by two fans aims to accomplish.

Two football fans are requesting in their $6 billion lawsuit against the Jets, Giants and the NFL that the two teams drop "New York" from their names because they play in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to Rich Calder of the New York Post.

The federal court complaint filed last month says, per Calder:

"New York City is the Big Apple, home of the Statue of Liberty, ... Wall Street and the stock market, Broadway musicals ticker-tape parades ... MetLife Stadium is located in the swamps of East Rutherford, NJ ... , which has a population under 10,000, the 116th largest city in New Jersey. It's not exactly an exciting and romantic destination[,] and the Giants, Jets and MetLife Stadium have absolutely no connection whatsoever with the city, county or state of New York."

The two plaintiffs in the case claim that false advertising "and other fraudulent, deceptive practices" resulted in them believing both teams still played in New York.

They apparently spent a lot of money to see the Jets and Giants play at MetLife Stadium, which is located in New Jersey. One of the plaintiffs told Calder he spent more time traveling to the game than actually watching it at the stadium.

The plaintiffs amended their lawsuit last month after initially requesting that both teams move out of New Jersey and back to New York. According to Calder, both teams and the NFL "laughed off the request."

The Giants left New York in 1976 after agreeing to a deal with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority to play their home games at a brand-new stadium, later named Giants Stadium, in New Jersey.

At the time, Big Blue had been sharing a home with the New York Yankees and wanted their own stadium.

Meanwhile, the Jets moved to New Jersey and shared Giants Stadium with the G-Men starting in 1984. Gang Green had been sharing Shea Stadium with the New York Mets and their lease expired at the end of the 1983 season.

The Jets tried negotiating terms of a new lease, and after they couldn't reach an agreement to continue playing at Shea Stadium, they moved to New Jersey, joining the Giants.

MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, and the Jets and Giants have played there since.