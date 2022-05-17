Phillies' Bryce Harper Receives Injection for Elbow Injury, out vs. Padres

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will miss Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow for a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Harper received the injection on Sunday and could miss at least one more game beyond Tuesday. The Phils are hosting the Padres on Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers into town for a three-game set beginning Friday.

Harper's injury has limited him to just eight games in right field, though he has served as the designated hitter 26 times.

Despite the injury, he's hitting .305/.361/.634 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and six stolen bases in 34 games.

The 29-year-old said his elbow did not bother him while he swung the bat, which is why he continued playing as the team's DH. However, he told reporters in early May that he missed playing in the outfield.

"I miss playing," Harper said. "I really do. I miss being out there with my team and playing on the field. It's been tough. I want to get back out there. I want to help this team on both sides of the ball. I miss playing right [field]. ... That's been a grind for me. Just worrying about hitting all day, instead of going out there and playing both sides of the ball."

In the meantime, Nick Castellanos will continue to fill in at right field while the six-time All-Star continues to recover. The former Cincinnati Reds outfielder is hitting .279/.343/.465 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 34 games.

Odubel Herrera may also see more time in right field should Harper remain out of the lineup.

The Phillies have struggled this season, sitting second in the NL East with a 17-18 record. Getting Harper fully healthy will be a huge boost to the lineup.