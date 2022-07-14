Luis Severino Exits Yankees vs. Reds With Shoulder Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino exited Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with right shoulder tightness and will undergo an MRI on Thursday, the team announced (h/t team reporter Justin Shackil).

Severino went out to pitch the top of the third inning and threw a few warmup pitches before exiting the field and being ruled out for the game.

Limited to just seven appearances from 2019 to 2021, Severino came back healthy this season and picked back up at near-All-Star form. He's compiled a 5-3 record with a 3.11 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 15 starts for the first-place Yankees.

A return to the injured list would be a major setback for Severino, who has a club option for $15 million for the 2023 season. It would be a no-brainer for the Yankees to pick up that deal for a healthy Severino, but they may consider allowing him to hit free agency if he's unable to get through this year relatively unscathed.

This is the most extensive time on the mound Severino has had since signing a four-year, $40 million deal in February 2019.