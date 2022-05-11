Guardians vs. White Sox Postponed; Terry Francona Among Positive COVID-19 Tests

Elsa/Getty Images

Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed amid multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization.

The Guardians previously announced manager Terry Francona was among the positive tests. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale was set to fill in amid Francona's absence but also tested positive.

The team has not disclosed which (if any) players tested positive, saying only "other uniform personnel and some traveling support staff" were among the positive tests. More information will come when the Guardians place players on the COVID-19 injured list.

This is the first game of the 2022 season postponed because of COVID-19. MLB postponed nine last season.

Francona, 63, has missed most of the last two seasons amid health issues. He managed only 14 games in 2020 because of gastrointestinal issues, and he stepped away last July amid hip and foot problems before returning for the 2022 season.

The Guardians are not slated to play again until Friday against the Minnesota Twins. It's possible they will be able to play the game with a limited coaching staff, depending on how many positives there are among players.

Cleveland could also bring up some coaches from its minor league system on a temporary basis.