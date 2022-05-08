Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wins $42.5K Betting Underdog Dmitry Bivol to Beat Canelo Alvarez

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. made eight figures while handing Canelo Alvarez the first loss of his career in 2013.

Alvarez's second loss also came with a financial windfall for Mayweather, who made $42,500 betting on Dmitry Bivol's upset victory Saturday night. Mayweather placed a $10,000 moneyline wager on Bivol, who entered the prizefight a +425 underdog.

