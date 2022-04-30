Steelers Draft Cam Heyward's Brother Connor, Have 4 Sets of Siblings on Roster

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Roster building is a family business for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers selected Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. He is the brother of defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, meaning Pittsburgh now has four sets of siblings on the team:

The younger Heyward finished the 2021 campaign with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans. It was his most productive receiving season, although he started as a running back at Michigan State and had 529 yards and five scores on the ground in 2018.

His brother has set the bar high in Pittsburgh as a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who helps anchor the defense.

Now they will both be chasing an AFC North crown together in 2022.