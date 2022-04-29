Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo Top Trade Landing Spots After 2022 NFL Draft Day 1

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Only one quarterback was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday, with Pitt's Kenny Pickett being selected No. 20 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So with a number of quarterback-needy teams failing to address the position, one of the big questions coming out of the first round is where NFL veterans Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo might wind up.

We'll attempt to answer that question below.

