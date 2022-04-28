Mark Davis on Darren Waller Trade Rumors: 'Nothing Going On ... He's a Raider'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis shot down rumors linking star tight end Darren Waller to a trade from the team.

Davis said ahead of the 2022 NFL draft that "there's nothing going on."

Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reported the Green Bay Packers were targeting Waller. Nagler added that the 2020 Pro Bowler was the "undisclosed player" The Athletic's Jeff Howe referenced when he reported the Packers sought additional compensation in the Davante Adams trade.

The swap would make obvious sense from the Packers' perspective. Green Bay lost Adams and is now without a true No. 1 pass-catching threat for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Waller eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and 2019 and 2020, and while he missed six games in 2021, his 60.5 receiving yards per game were nearly double that of Allen Lazard (34.2 per game), who's now the leading receiver coming back for Green Bay in 2022.

The trade would make less sense for the Raiders, who clearly have big ambitions after acquiring Adams and signing Chandler Jones. And unlike the circumstances surrounding Adams' departure from Green Bay, Waller is signed through the 2023 season. There isn't a threat of him leaving anytime soon.

Raiders star Derek Carr laughed off the trade rumors:

Waller also confirmed the franchise made it clear to him he won't be moved this offseason, and he reaffirmed his commitment to the Raiders:

With Davis now weighing in and echoing those comments, it seems like we can put this matter to bed.