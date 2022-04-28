Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors: 49ers Have Offer with 1st-Round Pick Ahead of NFL Draft

Icon Sportswire

The San Francisco 49ers have been offered trade packages for superstar wideout Deebo Samuel, including ones including a first-round pick. However, the 49ers don't seem inclined to part with Samuel, who has requested a trade.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the latest (h/t Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area).

"There are multiple teams that have tried to engage with the 49ers," Pelissero said Thursday. "They’ve had multiple offers, including the first-round pick and more. The 49ers just don’t seem inclined to engage, at least not at the same compensation point as the Tyreek Hill deal or the Davante Adams trade."

It's easy to see why the 49ers would hope they can work things out with Samuel, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The former South Carolina star amassed 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns to help the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game. Samuel earned first-team All-Pro honors and made his first Pro Bowl too.

By the end of the year, Samuel was the team's WR1 and de facto RB2. He had 27 carries and 10 receptions in the playoffs, amassing 291 total yards in three games.

However, Samuel apparently wants out of San Francisco. General manager John Lynch would like him to stick around though.

"I can't ever imagine moving on from Deebo," Lynch said in a predraft press conference. "He's been such a great player for us. He means so much to this franchise. I’ve got nothing but love for the guy.”

If the 49ers do move on from Samuel, though, then time is of the essence this offseason with the draft rapidly approaching Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’re running out of time here,” Pelissero said. "Things are still possible, but you’d have to work out a new contract. It seems like the 49ers are digging in with a player who ... does not want to be in San Francisco."

For now, Samuel is a member of the 49ers, who currently won't pick until the No. 61 overall selection in the second round on Friday.