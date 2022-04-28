Jameson Williams Says He, Patrick Mahomes Could Be 'Greatest Duo Ever' on Chiefs

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams said he and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes "could be the greatest duo ever" in an interview with KSHB 41 sports director Mick Shaffer on Thursday.

Mahomes is already one of the best quarterbacks in football, having garnered an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and four Pro Bowls since becoming a starter in 2018.

Williams, who was born and raised in St. Louis, looks like he can develop into one of the NFL's next great stars. He's ranked 15th in this draft class and third among wideouts, per B/R's NFL Scouting Department.

He just finished a season that saw him catch 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 scores. He suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game last January, but he said in March that he's "ahead of schedule" in his rehab.

It's not unfathomable to believe that Mahomes and Williams could form a legendary duo. The only problem is the Chiefs will have to make a move up the draft board for him.

They own the Nos. 29 and 30 selections, but Williams could go as high as the top 10.

The Chiefs could be in the market for a new No. 1 wideout after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, but if Williams is their guy, then they'll have to navigate up the first round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NFL draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.