Falcons Rumors: Atlanta Unlikely to Pick QB at No. 8 Overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons need a long-term replacement at quarterback after trading away Matt Ryan, but it doesn't appear likely the team will target the position with the No. 8 pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported they don't rate any quarterback in this class highly enough to take them that early.

Wolfe added on NFL Draft Kickoff that pass-rusher and receiver could be the two priorities in the first round:

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson were listed as potential edge-rushers that could be available, while the selection of wideouts could include Jameson Williams, Drake London and Garrett Wilson.

Both positions are question marks for Atlanta as it tries to turn things around following four straight losing seasons.

The Falcons finished last in the NFL with just 18 sacks last year, contributing to a defense that ranked 29th in points allowed. Thibodeaux could especially help in this area after tallying 19 sacks across his three-year collegiate career at Oregon.

Any of the listed options at receiver would also be quick contributors with a depth chart lacking proven players. Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season, while Russell Gage left in free agency.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Williams, Wilson or London could all become No. 1 options for new quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Quarterback is still a question mark for the franchise after losing a player who has started all but three games over the past 14 seasons. Mariota will get the first crack at the job, but he has zero starts in his past two years and just 30 pass attempts in this span.

If Atlanta doesn't draft a quarterback in Round 1, it might try to find a sleeper with four selections on Day 2 (Nos. 43, 58, 74 and 82).