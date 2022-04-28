NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: 'Everything' Points to Travon Walker Being Jaguars' No. 1 Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are seemingly locked in on Travon Walker as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

"I still have Aidan Hutchinson as my No. 1 player in the draft. That hasn't changed," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. "It's been that way through the whole process. But when you're hearing things coming out of Jacksonville and people that are tied in there, everything seems to be pointing toward Walker."

Hutchinson has been widely ranked as the No. 1 player in this class for several months. The Michigan defensive end finished second in the Heisman balloting after racking up 62 tackles and 14 sacks while leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title.

While he's widely considered the safest pick in this class, Hutchinson doesn't quite have the athletic ceiling of Walker, who has wowed with his physical prowess during the draft process. The Georgia product ran a 4.51-second time in the 40-yard dash at 272 pounds, showing off his explosive potential.

“I’m enjoying it, I guess, but I’ve got to stay grounded because I haven’t been drafted yet, so there’s no need to get excited now," Walker told Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m just happy to have the opportunity to get drafted and be in the position that I’m in."

Walker's college production pales in comparison to Hutchinson—he had just 13 sacks in 32 games at Georgia—but his ability to move inside and out on the edge makes him attractive to Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who has a history of preferring versatile edge-rushers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Picking Walker would be a big swing that could backfire in a major way if he doesn't turn into a star, while Hutchinson could live up to the potential every other team seemingly sees.