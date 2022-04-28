2022 NFL Draft Described as 'Craziest' in 30 Years by Veteran NFL Executive

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Much like NFL fans, the league's decision-makers appear ready to expect the unexpected during the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that a veteran NFL front-office executive told him: "This is the craziest draft I've seen in 30 years."

That comment is perhaps illustrated by the fact that it still isn't known who the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to take with the No. 1 overall pick despite the first round of the draft being just hours away with a start time of 8 p.m. ET.

Various mock drafts from NFL insiders and experts in the days and weeks leading up to the draft have projected multiple different players to the Jags at No. 1 overall.

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is seemingly getting the most buzz now after he dominated the NFL Scouting Combine, but Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal have also been mentioned.

The No. 1 overall pick has most commonly been a quarterback in recent years, but with the Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence first overall last year, they have many options at other positions to consider.

On top of that, the 2022 class isn't considered a strong one for quarterbacks, and that could lead to some unpredictability regarding where they will go.

Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett are the most likely signal-callers to go in the first round, although Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and North Carolina's Sam Howell are considered first-round possibilities as well.

Five quarterbacks could go in the first round on the high end, but there is also a non-zero chance of no quarterbacks getting taken among the top 32 picks.

If that happens, it will mark the first time since 1996 that no quarterback was selected in the opening round.

Another factor that could make the 2022 NFL draft a wild one is that eight teams have two selections in the first round.

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs all have multiple first-round picks, giving them plenty of ammo to move up or down via trade.

Green Bay and Kansas City could be especially interesting to watch since their picks are in the bottom half of the first round, but they could easily jump into the top half because of their desperate need for a wide receiver.

Almost nothing is certain entering the 2022 NFL draft, and that should make for some must-see TV on Thursday night and throughout the weekend.