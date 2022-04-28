Texans Rumors: Ikem Ekwonu Seen as Likely Draft Pick over Derek Stingley Jr.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

While the Houston Texans are expected to consider going cornerback with the No. 3 overall draft pick Thursday night, North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the favorite in the clubhouse.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported "winds have changed" to favor Ekwonu over LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr., who had been gaining momentum as the potential selection.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

