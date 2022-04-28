2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Travon Walker 'Hardly' a 'Slam-Dunk Pick' Among Jaguars Execs

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker has emerged as the favorite to become the first overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night, but it's reportedly not a consensus decision within the franchise's front office.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network reported on the apparent disagreement among Jags executives.

"But hours out from the start of Round 1, it sounds like this was hardly a consensus slam-dunk pick (that's inside the building, apparently, too)," Schrager wrote.

