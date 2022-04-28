Peter Schrager 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: 2 Trades Including Jameson Williams to Eagles

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager released his third and final mock draft Thursday morning ahead of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The mock is highlighted by a pair of projected trades that saw two teams move up in order to snag a wide receiver.

In the first projected trade, the Philadelphia Eagles moved up from No. 18 to No. 13 to take supremely talented Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. The Houston Texans moved down in that scenario to take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie 18th overall.

Schrager's other mock trade had the Green Bay Packers going from No. 22 to No. 14 to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. That deal was struck with the Baltimore Ravens, who subsequently took Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill at No. 22.

Both the Eagles and Packers own two first-round picks this year, and both seem likely to use at least one of them on a wide receiver.

Philly has taken a wideout in the first round of each of the past two drafts with varying results. DeVonta Smith looked good as a rookie last season, but 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor has not progressed as hoped.

With Williams, quarterback Jalen Hurts would suddenly have an impressive group of receivers to throw to, although Williams has to fully recover from a torn ACL before seeing game action.

As for the Packers, they traded No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, leaving a massive hole in their receiver group.

Olave would give them a true burner and a potential No. 1 guy moving forward for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aside from the trades, here is a look at Schrager's projected top 10 picks in Thursday's first round:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State

4. New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

6. Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

7. New York Giants: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

8. Atlanta Falcons: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

9. Seattle Seahawks: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Not surprisingly, Schrager's top 10 is stacked with linemen and short on skill-position players. Seven of the first 10 picks are either offensive or defensive linemen, along with two cornerbacks and one wide receiver.

The Jaguars have been projected to take any number of different players with the first overall pick, but Schrager followed the buzz by giving them Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, who opened eyes with a spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As for the quarterbacks, Schrager doesn't have one coming off the board until No. 20 overall with Liberty's Malik Willis going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the first of only two quarterbacks getting selected in the first round of Schrager's mock with the other being Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett to the Detroit Lions at No. 32 overall.

In terms of prospects who may surprise some people by sneaking into the first round, Schrager has Georgia linebacker Quay Walker to the New England Patriots at No. 21, Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the Buffalo Bills at No. 25, Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith to the Tennessee Titans at No. 26 and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 31.

The first round of the 2022 draft will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.