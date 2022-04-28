Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2022: Complete 1st-Round Results from NFL Network Guru

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Network analyst and former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah dropped his final 2022 first-round mock draft.

Jeremiah has already released three iterations of his top-50 big board and three mocks, but Wednesday marked his final takes of the predraft season.

Of note, Jeremiah doesn't see a quarterback going in the top half of the draft, and only two signal-callers made the first round.

Instead, Jeremiah foresees a heavy run on wide receivers, including four going in the top 11.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jeremiah sees one of the draft's top prospects in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton falling to a team that made the playoffs last year.

Hamilton is among a glut of defensive backs that Jeremiah sees going Thursday, as the draft guru also has four cornerbacks off the board by Day 2.

Unsurprisingly, Georgia is the best-represented school in Round 1, with the defending national champions sporting four first-round players.

Here's a look at how Jeremiah sees Day 1 going alongside some news and notes on a few of his picks.

Jeremiah's 2022 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

2. Detroit Lions: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

3. Houston Texans: NC State OT Ickey Ekwonu

4. New York Jets: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

5. New York Giants: Alabama OT Evan Neal

6. Carolina Panthers: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

8. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

9. New York Jets (projected trade from Seattle Seahawks): USC WR Drake London

10. Seattle Seahawks (projected trade from New York Jets): Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

11. Washington Commanders: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

12. Minnesota Vikings: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

14. Baltimore Ravens: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins): Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles): Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Washington CB Trent McDuffie

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles): Utah LB Devin Lloyd

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

21. New England Patriots: Boston College IOL Zion Johnson

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

23. Arizona Cardinals: Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

24. Dallas Cowboys: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

25. Buffalo Bills: Iowa State RB Breece Hall

26. Tennessee Titans: Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Houston DT Logan Hall

28. Green Bay Packers: Georgia LB Quay Walker

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins): Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia WR George Pickens

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Liberty QB Malik Willis

2 EDGE, 3 OT in Top 6

Jeremiah sees a pair of edge-rushers going off the board one-two to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, respectively.

Georgia's Travon Walker, who has shot up mock drafts lately, goes No. 1 to the Jags. The recent smoke has connected the player and team to the point where he's the clear -300 favorite ($300 bet to win $100) to land in Jacksonville, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jeremiah said on the NFL Network broadcast that he couldn't see Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson fall past the Lions at No. 2 if Walker went No. 1. Detroit needs defensive help (No. 31 in scoring D), and Hutchinson just polished off a 14-sack season.

Jeremiah then sees a run on offensive tackles with NC State's Ickey Ekwonu, Alabama's Evan Neal and Mississippi State's Charles Cross all going in the top six.

The Houston Texans at No. 3 have plenty of holes and can't really go wrong with whomever they pick, and Ekwonu going there could be the choice at right tackle.

The Giants desperately needed offensive line help after the front simply fell apart last year. They have a stalwart at left tackle in Andrew Thomas, but right tackle is a big question mark. Big Blue would answer that by taking Neal.

Finally, Jeremiah sees the Carolina Panthers going offensive tackle with Cross. The Panthers can opt to pick a quarterback at No. 6 like Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, but the choice here is Cross, who would supplant himself at left tackle with Taylor Moton on the right side.

A Run on WR in Nos. 7-11

Jeremiah sees the New York Giants using their first-round pick on a wide receiver for the second straight season by selecting Ohio State's Garrett Wilson with the No. 7 pick.

Last season, the Giants selected Florida's Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall selection. However, the Giants had one of the worst offenses in football last year and could use more help on that side of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of holes, but wide receiver might be the biggest one given Russell Gage leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency plus Calvin Ridley's yearlong suspension. Enter Alabama's Jameson Williams, who should form a great one-two pass-catching punch with tight end Kyle Pitts once he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered during the national championship last January.

Jeremiah then projects the Jets to trade up one spot and part with a fourth-round pick to take the Seattle Seahawks' current spot at No. 9. With that, the Jets would select USC's Drake London, who had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games last year before suffering a season-ending right ankle fracture.

Finally, the Washington Commanders end the run on wideouts by taking another Ohio State star in Chris Olave, who would slide into the WR2 role alongside former Buckeye great Terry McLaurin.

Only 2 QB in Round 1

Jeremiah has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting the first quarterback in this year's draft with Pitt's Kenny Pickett staying in town.

The Steelers don't have a long-term solution at quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh did sign free-agent signal-caller Mitch Trubisky on a two-year deal, but the Steelers would be wise to gather more options in order to better bridge the gap into a new era.

Pickett broke out in a big way last year en route to leading the Panthers to an ACC title and a Peach Bowl appearance. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes, threw for 42 touchdowns and added five more scores on the ground. Pickett ended up throwing for 4,319 yards.

Jeremiah then has Liberty's Malik Willis going with the 32nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the Detroit Lions. It's the best of both worlds for the Lions here, as they get their defensive cornerstone at No. 2 before selecting their franchise quarterback.

The Lions don't necessarily have to hand the reins over to Willis right away with veteran Jared Goff still around, but the high-upside former Flames star would be running the show soon enough.