GM Ahead Of 2022 NFL Draft: 'Nobody Has Any Idea What Is Happening'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

If it seems like the 2022 NFL draft is a mess from the outside looking in, there's a reason for that.

Per NFL Network's Mike Giardi, one general manager said "nobody has any idea what is happening" with this class and there is "potential for some chaos" early that might send teams scrambling to figure out what they are going to do.

In a typical year, fans and analysts will have at least a general idea of what to expect at the very top of the draft.

Last year, for instance, it seemed like a lock for months that Trevor Lawrence would be the No. 1 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson would go No. 2 to the New York Jets.

There was some drama involving the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3, but the only debate was about whether they were going to take Trey Lance or Mac Jones.

Of course, this also brings up a key issue for the 2022 draft: The quarterback class isn't very good. Liberty's Malik Willis has become the consensus best quarterback, but it comes with the caveat that he has a huge developmental curve to get around to be a viable starter.

While the class of signal-callers was so enticing that the 49ers and Chicago Bears traded up to select Lance and Justin Fields, most mock projections this year feel like they are forcing quarterbacks in the first round because teams will often reach in an attempt to find someone who might be able to play in the NFL.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the buzz on Willis is all over the place. He's mentioned as being on the radar for the Detroit Lions (No. 2 and 32), Carolina Panthers (No. 6) and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8).

Fowler did note he wouldn't expect the Lions to take Willis at No. 2, but it's not totally out of the question because they hosted him on one of their final top-30 visits and are "intrigued by his skill set."

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also mentioned by Fowler as a potential quarterback destination, but there's little agreement about whether they prefer Willis or Kenny Pickett.

One day before the start of the 2022 draft, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker appears to be the favorite for the Jaguars at No. 1. But it wouldn't be a surprise if Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson was the pick.

At this point in the process, fans and analysts might be able to name most of the players who will be taken in the first round. Trying to place them exactly with the right team and pick number seems like a virtually impossible task.

If nothing else, it will make for a fun and interesting draft when the first round begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.