Nick Caserio: 'Maybe 50-60% Chance' Texans Don't Trade 13th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio indicated there is a good chance the team could trade its No. 13 pick in the 2022 NFL draft:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the Texans are "open for business."

Houston appears set to keep the third overall pick, but the front office will keep an open mind with the 13th selection. The team has 10 overall picks in the draft, including seven of the first 108 selections.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 11-14 range in the first round could be a "sweet spot" for trades on Thursday.

The 2022 class isn't loaded with "can't-miss prospects" who will force teams to jump into the top 10, but the drop-off could be steep enough to encourage squads to move up and land a key target.

There is also reportedly more uncertainty than usual in the first round:

Houston's flexibility could be key as it tries to turn things around after back-to-back four-win seasons.

The squad has enough picks to trade up and land the type of star talent that is desperately missing from the roster, while a trade back could also be valuable to fill more holes. After landing two draft picks this year and six total in the trade of Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, there are plenty of opportunities to help the rebuild.