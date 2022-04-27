Charles Davis NFL Mock Draft 2022: Travon Walker No. 1; Willis to Steelers at No. 20

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Add another mock draft that projects the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.

In his latest mock for NFL.com, Charles Davis says the Jaguars will take the Georgia defensive end.

"He occupied the top spot in each of my previous mock draft exercises, and at the time they were posted, it felt like a bit of a surprise. But now this picks feels real," Davis wrote. "Jags general manager Trent Baalke sees the gifts, traits and all-out effort of this former Bulldog and brings him to Jacksonville."

Rounding out the top five are defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the Houston Texans, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner to the New York Jets and offensive tackle Charles Cross to the New York Giants.

Davis has Malik Willis as the first quarterback coming off the board at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He noted Pittsburgh has done "as much visible work on QBs as any team in the draft."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

