2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles Linked to Trade Up; Panthers, Giants Could Move Back

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may not be done trading draft picks yet.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday the Eagles are among the teams most interested in trading up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Philadelphia has picks No. 15 and No. 18 on Thursday night. The Eagles originally had Nos. 15, 16 and 19 but made a trade with the Saints that sent Nos. 16 and 19 to New Orleans, along with a sixth-round pick, in exchange for No. 18, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick and third- and seventh-round picks in 2022.

Rapoport mentioned the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants as teams that could look to trade back.

