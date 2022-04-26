Roger Federer to Return to Tournament Play at Swiss Indoors in October After Injury

TPN/Getty Images

Roger Federer will return to competitive action at the Swiss Indoors, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.

Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed the expected return date for the 20-time Grand Slam champion to Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

Federer hasn't competed since Wimbledon last year. He advanced to the quarterfinals, where he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

That the Swiss is continuing to compete at all at 40 years old is remarkable. Ash Barty's sudden retirement when she was only 25 was a reminder of how unforgiving tennis can be mentally and physically.

Federer only entered one ATP Tour event in 2020, a season that was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He then logged just five appearances in 2021, eventually undergoing what was a third surgery on his right knee.

The Swiss Indoors will certainly be a hospitable setting for Federer's competitive return. He's a 10-time champion in the event and won the last three installments.

Tennis fans don't have many misconceptions about the state of Federer's game. He's clearly no longer his best. The 2020 Australian Open was his last Grand Slam semifinal appearance and his last Grand Slam title came in Melbourne in 2018.

But hope springs eternal. Especially if Federer performs well at the Swiss Indoors, there's likely to remain a sliver of optimism that he can enjoy at least one more run and reclaim his tie with Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam championships in men's singles history at 21.