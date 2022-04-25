X

    49ers News: SF Reveals Updated Jerseys for 2022 with Saloon Font, Striped Sleeves

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2022

    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers have slightly tweaked their jerseys ahead of the 2022 season, reintroducing three stripes on the sleeves and adding a new saloon font for the watermark. 

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    The gold standard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a>

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> unveil uniform updates of saloon font in the front and three stripes on the sleeves. <a href="https://t.co/6hEz8A5bO6">pic.twitter.com/6hEz8A5bO6</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    In other news, saloon font is returning to the front of the 49ers' jerseys and the back of their helmets in 2022. Also, the 49ers are going back to their three-strip look on the shoulders <a href="https://t.co/EL9XyH3Ruv">pic.twitter.com/EL9XyH3Ruv</a>

    The Niners, wisely, aren't straying too far from what is one of the NFL's more classic looks. 

    The real topic in San Francisco at the moment, however, is which players will be rocking the updated uniforms in 2022. Will Deebo Samuel ever don the three stripes? How about Jimmy Garoppolo? Which players will the team add in the upcoming NFL draft?

    The new uniform is nice. Who wears it remains the question. 

