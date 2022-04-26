Everything I Love and Hate About the MLB 2022 Season Right Now

0 of 10

AP Photo/Mike McGinnis

The 2022 Major League Baseball season has been going for almost three weeks now. How you feel about it so far is up to, well, you.

As for me? There are some things that I love and other things that I don't.

I figured I might as well let it all out in an article that's going to be half excitable ranting and half annoyed ranting about specific teams and players and broader leaguewide trends. I did my best not to repeat points I've already made in other places, but it was unavoidable in some cases.

Now then, let's start with an oh-so-wholesome story that's developing in the Pacific Northwest.