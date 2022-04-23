X

    Tyson Fury Calls Himself 1 of Best Heavyweights Ever After Dillian Whyte Knockout

    Adam WellsApril 24, 2022

    Tyson Fury remains an unstoppable force in the boxing ring, running his career record to 32-0 after a sixth-round technical knockout win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London.

    During his post-match interview in the ring, Fury deemed himself "one of the greatest heavyweights of all time" and said it was unfortunate Whyte had to face him.

