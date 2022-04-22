GM: Browns 'Unlikely' to Trade into 2022 NFL Draft Round 1 amid Baker Mayfield Rumors

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Friday it's "unlikely" the franchise trades up to acquire a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Browns dealt their first-rounder (No. 13 overall) to the Houston Texans last month as part of the blockbuster trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose arrival raised questions about how much longer fellow QB Baker Mayfield will remain on the roster.

"I would never rule out anything. I would say, just candidly, I think it's unlikely," Berry told reporters. "But I don't want to say anything in absolutes because you just never know how situations. Quite honestly, I wouldn't have expected us to move up last year, so you have to be flexible for the situation."

At the 2021 draft, the Browns traded up in the second round to select Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. That worked out nicely as he made a sizable impact as a rookie, tallying 76 total tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks in 14 games.

Mayfield could be traded before or during this year's draft, which kicks off Thursday, but he's not going to bring a first-round pick in return. His stock has dropped considerably since Cleveland selected him first overall in 2018.

The Browns would also need to sacrifice a massive quantity of future assets to get themselves into the first round. Their first pick isn't until No. 44 overall and they also traded next year's first-rounder as part of the Watson trade.

So Cleveland simply doesn't have the type of draft capital teams are usually seeking if they're going to move down or out of Round 1.

It's not the worst year to enter the draft without a top-32 selection, though.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday he doesn't have 32 prospects who earned a first-round grade this year. Chiefs GM Brett Veach echoed that sentiment Friday, saying he believes there are 16-18 players who belong in Round 1.

Between that lack of high-end depth and the absence of a superstar quarterback atop the class, it could end up being one of the weaker draft classes in recent memory.

Instead, Berry hinted the Browns will seek out other avenues to upgrade their roster.

"Players at other premium spots, you'll see us get creative in trying to acquire some," the third-year GM said Friday.

Cleveland could still use additions at edge-rusher, defensive tackle, safety and wide receiver before the 2022 season kicks off in September.