Stephen Curry to Launch 'Underrated' Junior Golf Tour for Underprivileged Kids

When he's not leading the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs, Stephen Curry is looking to help make golf more accessible for underprivileged student-athletes.

Joel Beall of Golf Digest reported Curry's Underrated brand is joining with the American Junior Golf Association to host five tournaments for those who may not typically have access to the links.

"Less than 2 percent of golfers are people of color," Curry said. "This provides a platform for equity, access and opportunity for those who can't get their big break, but also who want to play head-to-head with some of the best players on the AJGA."

The eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP may be best known for his basketball skills, but Curry is no stranger to golf.

He played in high school while growing up in North Carolina and has also competed in amateur and celebrity tournaments. He was particularly impressive in 2018 when he shot a one-over 71 in the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic Web.com Tour competition.

Curry is looking to spread his love of the game and will fund all travel expenses and entrance fees for the participants in the tournaments. At the end of the tournament cycle, the 24 best boys and girls will compete in the Underrated Tour Championship held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, with the winners taking home the Curry Cup.

This is not Curry's first venture in improving access to golf.

In 2019, he announced he would help fund and sponsor men's and women's golf teams at Howard University, which had previously disbanded its teams during the 1970s:

As for the championship chase on the hardwood, Curry's Warriors are up 2-0 on the Denver Nuggets in their first-round playoff series. The series shifts to Denver for Thursday's Game 3, and the superstar has come off the bench thus far as he works his way back from a foot injury.

That didn't stop him from dropping 34 points in 23 minutes in Game 2 on Monday.