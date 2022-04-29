Zion Johnson Drafted by Chargers: Los Angeles' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Zion Johnson Drafted by Chargers: Los Angeles' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1April 29, 2022
The Los Angeles Chargers chose to bolster their offensive line early in the NFL draft on Thursday, selecting guard Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick.
Here's how the 22-year-old will fit into the team's updated depth chart:
LT: Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III
LG: Matt Feiler, Ryan Hunter
C: Corey Linsley
RG: Zion Johnson, Brenden Jaimes
RT: Storm Norton, Foster Sarell
Selecting a guard may not be the sexiest pick for an NFL team, but building out a strong offensive line is a key to success, and Johnson has the potential to be a solid starter for the foreseeable future.
Brandon Thorn @BrandonThornNFL
It's Boston College's pro day today which means OG1 Zion Johnson will be taking the field. What makes him a high-quality prospect? I would point to 'play strength' & technical refinement first.<br><br>Here we are breaking that down on a wide zone base block.<a href="https://t.co/fyC9j7bwqu">https://t.co/fyC9j7bwqu</a>
Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid
Most area scouts have a gold ⭐️ beside prospects that they’d stand on the table for in a draft room. Here’s a few of my gold star players:<br><br>• Andrew Booth Jr.<br>• Zion Johnson<br>• Jalen Pitre<br>• James Cook<br>• Khalil Shakir<br>• Josh Paschal<br>• Channing Tindall<br>• Marcus Jones
The B/R Scouting Department described him as a "polished, well-rounded player with the play strength, power and body control to be a reliable, plus starter in a downhill or multiple-run scheme," comparing him to veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.
He's also one smart dude with an interesting backstory:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
I'm rooting for Zion Johnson. Here's why you can too:<br><br>* Wasn't recruited out of high school because he was a one-year starter and only weighed 220 pounds.<br><br>* Goes to Davidson - a liberal arts college in North Carolina - without a football scholarship and starts for two years
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
* 2020 - Becomes a team captain; graduates with a degree in computer science; 3rd team All-ACC<br><br>* 2021 - Team captain again; 1st team All-ACC<br><br>Drive. Determination. Work ethic. Character. Experience. Johnson has them all. <br><br>Oh, and he's a great football player too.
Johnson was a two-time captain at Boston College during his college days and a three-year starter, earning a first-team All-American nod from the Associated Press in the 2021 campaign.
While he played some left tackle with the Eagles, his future in the NFL is at guard.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to three-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford, writing that "the phrase 'phone booth guard' was made for Johnson thanks to his wide, girthy frame and immense playing power."
He added that Johnson has the "ceiling of starting guard in the NFL, but his ability to deal with the athleticism of NFL defensive linemen on all three downs is a concern both as a run blocker and in pass protection."
Los Angeles doesn't appear to be concerned, though. They're banking on Johnson helping to anchor the offensive line for years to come.
The Chargers had one of the splashiest offseasons in football, adding high-profile players like Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson on defense while re-signing wideout Mike Williams.
However, both right guard and right tackle were areas that needed addressing, and Johnson will be expected to immediately fill that first position.
This was both a win-now and win-later move for the Chargers.