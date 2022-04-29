Zion Johnson Drafted by Chargers: Los Angeles' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers chose to bolster their offensive line early in the NFL draft on Thursday, selecting guard Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick.

Here's how the 22-year-old will fit into the team's updated depth chart:

LT: Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III

LG: Matt Feiler, Ryan Hunter

C: Corey Linsley

RG: Zion Johnson, Brenden Jaimes

RT: Storm Norton, Foster Sarell

Selecting a guard may not be the sexiest pick for an NFL team, but building out a strong offensive line is a key to success, and Johnson has the potential to be a solid starter for the foreseeable future.

The B/R Scouting Department described him as a "polished, well-rounded player with the play strength, power and body control to be a reliable, plus starter in a downhill or multiple-run scheme," comparing him to veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.

He's also one smart dude with an interesting backstory:

Johnson was a two-time captain at Boston College during his college days and a three-year starter, earning a first-team All-American nod from the Associated Press in the 2021 campaign.

While he played some left tackle with the Eagles, his future in the NFL is at guard.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to three-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford, writing that "the phrase 'phone booth guard' was made for Johnson thanks to his wide, girthy frame and immense playing power."

He added that Johnson has the "ceiling of starting guard in the NFL, but his ability to deal with the athleticism of NFL defensive linemen on all three downs is a concern both as a run blocker and in pass protection."

Los Angeles doesn't appear to be concerned, though. They're banking on Johnson helping to anchor the offensive line for years to come.

The Chargers had one of the splashiest offseasons in football, adding high-profile players like Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson on defense while re-signing wideout Mike Williams.

However, both right guard and right tackle were areas that needed addressing, and Johnson will be expected to immediately fill that first position.

This was both a win-now and win-later move for the Chargers.