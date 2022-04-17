Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals Not Expected to Trade QB, Budgeted for New Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray may be at a standstill in contract negotiations over a long-term extension, but an eventual agreement is still the most likely outcome.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that executives around the league don't expect the Cardinals to trade the star quarterback. He continued:

"They think that Arizona knows that they have a good situation with him, a franchise quarterback. And that really Arizona, I'm told, has budgeted for having to re-sign Murray for a while now. They knew this day was coming, just probably a little earlier than they thought it would based on the pressure that Murray and his agent have put on things. Now, I'm told that Murray has talked to teammates and been encouraging as in, 'Hey, look, I love Arizona, I think I'm going to be here, things should work out.' Still some questions whether he'll show up for offseason workouts coming up, given his contract situation. And something's going to have to reach a boiling point, because he's going to want a deal soon, possibly around draft time. If it doesn't happen by then, things could get even more complicated."

