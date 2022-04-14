Odell Beckham Jr.'s Potential Landing Spots After A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins Contracts

Marco Bello/Getty Images

The wide receiver market is beginning to thin out after Sammy Watkins reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers and A.J. Green re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The major name remaining in free agency is Odell Beckham Jr., who is nursing a torn ACL that he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory in February.

While Beckham is sidelined for the foreseeable future, the injury could've actually benefitted him. The surgery he underwent this time around reportedly corrected an issue from his previous ACL surgery.

"This past surgery went really well, he probably is going to have extended his career just because of this recent surgery," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently said on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Packers and Cardinals were both linked to Beckham before he signed with the Rams in November, but those teams likely won't be pursuing him after adding a couple of veterans.

Here's a look at a few of the top potential landing spots for Beckham.

Seattle Seahawks

Prior to signing with the Rams, Beckham reportedly received a strong offer from the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported at the time that Los Angeles stepped in with "heavy incentives" to ensure that the wideout didn't land with a division rival.

While Seattle's quarterback situation isn't the best after the trade of Russell Wilson, Beckham would fit right in on a team with arguably the most promising receiver tandem in the league in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

As of now, Drew Lock is set to be under center for the Seahawks. But the team could use the No. 9 pick in this month's NFL draft on a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

With Metcalf and Lockett drawing ample attention on the outside, Beckham would have a ton of room to play with from the slot. Also, Seattle is likely in for a rebuild this season, so the team wouldn't mind waiting on Beckham to recover.

Baltimore Ravens

It seems like the Ravens are in a perpetual need for a No. 1 wide receiver. While Baltimore will have to wait a while until Beckham recovers, pairing him with quarterback Lamar Jackson would be a match made in heaven.

Jackson's favorite target is tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team with 1,361 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season. Wide receiver Marquise Brown added 1,008 yards and six scores. Baltimore also has promising second-year pro Rashod Bateman.

The presence of Beckham would elevate each of those players. He would make life easier on Jackson and open up opportunities all over the field for the other route-runners.

The Ravens are looking for a bounce-back season after falling short of the playoffs in 2021. Adding a weapon like Beckham could be beneficial if he's able to return for the stretch run of the season.

Los Angeles Rams

Beckham enjoyed a career resurgence during his brief time with the Rams, so his best course of action might be to stay put. Los Angeles would also welcome him back with open arms.

Rams general manager Les Snead said in March the team is more than open to re-signing Beckham.

"He's someone that we definitely want back," Snead said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we'd appreciate him being part of (the Rams)."

The Rams landed the best available free agent in this year's class by signing Allen Robinson. He would pair nicely opposite reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

When Beckham recovers, he would be yet another weapon in an already high-powered offense if he chooses to stay in Los Angeles.