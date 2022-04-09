Grand National 2022: Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

AP Photo/Jon Super

Noble Yeats was victorious in the 174th running of the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree Racecourse in Aintree, Merseyside, England, on Saturday.

Per Daily Racing Form, Noble Yeats was a relatively long shot to win the race, tied for the 17th-best odds at 46-1.

Aintree Racecourse tweeted video of the dramatic final moments of the race, which saw Noble Yeats make a move inside to beat Any Second Now, who finished second:

Here is a full rundown of the top three finishers from Aintree, along with the payouts bettors will receive courtesy of the top finishers:

1. Noble Yeats - Win: $95.40, Place: $23.60

2. Any Second Now - Place: $6.60

3. Delta Work - Place: $6.00

Making the win even more significant is the fact that jockey Sam Waley-Cohen was on his final ride before retirement, and he closed out a highly successful career at Aintree with the victory:

Additionally, Waley-Cohen's father, Robert Waley-Cohen is the owner of Noble Yeats. According to Michael Jones of the Independent, Sam called the win "a dream," and Robert added: "It's a dream come true. Just fabulous. It's a team and thank God it has really worked. He has so much dedication and puts in so much hard work."

Remarkably, since Waley-Cohen was an amateur rider, he will not receive any prize money for the win, per BBC Sport.

According to Sky News, Noble Yeats made some history, becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win the race since 1940.

With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the 2020 Grand National and the race being run in front of no fans last year, this year's race marked the first time it was held with fans in attendance in three years.

Some were undoubtedly hoping to see a repeat winner in Minella Times, but the 2021 champ fell about midway through the four-mile race and was unable to finish.

Noble Yeats was in last place at the first gate, but he quickly progressed toward the field and had plenty left at the final turn to pull away from Any Second Now and the rest of the field for the win.