NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars Not Receiving Calls for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not receiving calls from teams interested in trading for the No. 1 overall draft pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Therefore, they're expected to make the selection at No. 1 for the second straight year.

Last season, the Jags took Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They won't be going quarterback this time around, but there are some intriguing options at other positions.

As of now, it appears Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson could be selection. He's the clear -280 favorite ($280 bet to win $100) to be the No. 1 overall draft choice, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The top prospects this year appear to be a trio of edge-rushers (Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux) and a pair of offensive tackles (North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, Alabama's Evan Neal).

The Jaguars already have a blind-side protector in left tackle Cam Robinson, who is currently slated to play this season on the franchise tag. They likely need more help in the pass-rush department, especially with the team amassing just 32 sacks last year. Only four teams had fewer sacks.

Production isn't a problem for Hutchinson, who had 14 sacks and 62 tackles for a Michigan team that won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

The Jaguars are looking to bounce back from a 3-14 season. Head coach Urban Meyer was fired following a tumultuous tenure that ended with him going 2-11.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is now in charge as the Jags look to return to the playoffs for the first time in five years.