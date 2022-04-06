Buccaneers' Tom Brady Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for over $430K

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The median household income in the United States in 2020 was $67,521. Tom Brady just bought a digital picture of a cartoon ape for $430,000.

So...yeah.

According to Boardroom, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bought Bored Ape #3667 for an exorbitant price.

A number of modern athletes have embraced NFTs, which, depending on who you ask, are either the future or just the latest grift that will make a few wealthy people even richer than they already are.

Brady clearly believes the former.