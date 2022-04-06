Buccaneers' Tom Brady Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for over $430K

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for over $430KApril 7, 2022
The median household income in the United States in 2020 was $67,521. Tom Brady just bought a digital picture of a cartoon ape for $430,000.
So...yeah.
According to Boardroom, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bought Bored Ape #3667 for an exorbitant price.
Boardroom @boardroom
Tom Brady has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club.<br><br>The 🐐 purchased Bored Ape #3667 for 133 <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24ETH&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$ETH</a> — which is currently over $430K in USD. <a href="https://t.co/UcwbBo1mEb">pic.twitter.com/UcwbBo1mEb</a>
A number of modern athletes have embraced NFTs, which, depending on who you ask, are either the future or just the latest grift that will make a few wealthy people even richer than they already are.
Brady clearly believes the former.