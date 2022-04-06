Terrell Owens Says He Lobbied Andy Reid for Chiefs Contract During 2021 Season

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Terrell Owens hasn't played since the 2010 NFL season, but that didn't stop him from believing he could've helped the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

The Hall of Famer said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show he reached out to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, for whom he played as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, about suiting up in 2021:

Owens is making his return to the gridiron this spring with the Fan Controlled Football League.

The 48-year-old made it abundantly clear he doesn't want this to be the last stop on his football journey.

"I never really retired," he told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. "This is just an opportunity to partner with Fan Controlled Football and what they’re doing, giving guys an opportunity to really play football. And then, hey, you never know. This could be a springboard for those guys to either go to the CFL, NFL, whatever the case may be."

Given his age, an NFL comeback seems unlikely, but that clearly won't stop Owens from trying.