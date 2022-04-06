DK Metcalf Trade Rumors: 'No Truth' to Report Jets Offered No. 10 Draft Pick for WR

Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini

A rumor that the New York Jets offered a high draft pick in exchange for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was shot down Wednesday.

Howard Eskin of 94WIP in Philadelphia said Tuesday the Jets were prepared to offer the Seahawks the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft for Metcalf, but multiple sources told him the Seahawks have declined any and all offers for Metcalf regardless of the compensation.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported Wednesday that multiple sources said there is "no truth" to the rumor that the Jets offered the 10th pick for Metcalf.

Hughes noted that while the Jets want a wide receiver and would have interest in Metcalf, no offer was made since the Seahawks aren't accepting offers on the 24-year-old wideout.

The Jets' interest in a wide receiver is well documented. They were reportedly one of the two teams Tyreek Hill was choosing between before the Kansas City Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins last month.

New York is seemingly making a concerted effort to bring in more offensive weapons to aid in the development of quarterback Zach Wilson, who was the No. 2 overall pick last year.

Free-agent signing Corey Davis was a disappointment last season, and 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims hasn't lived up to expectations, leaving 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore and slot receiver Braxton Berrios as Wilson's two most reliable options at wide receiver.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jets haven't dipped their toes into the free-agent market for wide receivers. But they are clearly open to a trade, and they have plenty of draft capital to select a rookie wideout.

The Jets own the Nos. 4 and 10 overall picks in the first round of the 2022 draft, as well as the Nos. 35 and 38 picks in the second round.

Ironically, if the Jets were to trade the No. 10 overall pick to Seattle for Metcalf, the Seahawks would be getting their own pick back since they sent it to New York in the trade for safety Jamal Adams.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, but the Seahawks have given no indication that they intend to trade him.

Teams may feel it is worth inquiring, though, since the decision to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos could indicate Seattle is in rebuild mode.

Metcalf should be a key part of that rebuild, however. A young, physically dominant receiver who averaged over 1,000 receiving yards and nearly 10 touchdowns per season in his first three NFL campaigns isn't easy to come by.

While Metcalf would be a game-changer for the Jets or any other team that acquires him, the Seahawks have no imminent need to part with him, especially since he can be franchise-tagged for next season if a long-term extension isn't reached.