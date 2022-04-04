2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Jets 'Leery' of Derek Stingley Jr.; Vikings Interested in CB

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The New York Jets are reportedly "leery" of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Jets have the No. 4 pick of the draft, but King predicts they will pick fellow cornerback prospect Sauce Gardner instead.

Stingley, meanwhile, dropped to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 in King's mock draft, while the Minnesota Vikings are considered to be another interested team.

"They might view a one-year Patrick Peterson mentorship (LSU ties) worthy of trying to trade up for him," King said of the Vikings.

Minnesota currently has the No. 12 pick in the first round.

Stingley played just three games in 2021 while dealing with a Lisfranc injury, but he is reportedly fully recovered and will do drills at his pro day on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A strong performance could answer one of the biggest question marks leading into the draft.

There are still concerns about inconsistency since his breakout freshman season. Stingley was an All-American in 2019 after totaling six interceptions for a team that went on to finish 15-0 with a national title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The past two years were more pedestrian, with Stingley playing just 10 games with zero interceptions.

It could lead to a slide on draft day despite his obvious upside, although there will always be teams in need of cornerbacks. The Seahawks and Vikings were both in the bottom five in passing yards allowed last season and could be top options for Stingley in the first round.