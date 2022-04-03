Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Casper Ruud in Straight Sets to Win 2022 Miami Open

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Carlos Alcaraz is the 2022 Miami Open men's singles champion after a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old made history as the youngest men's champion in the 37-year history of the tournament. He beat the previous record held by Novak Djokovic, who was 19 when he won in 2007.

Per Paul Hassall of Eurosport, Alcaraz became the third-youngest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 series event. Only Michael Chang (1990 Canadian Open) and Rafael Nadal (2005 Monte Carlo Masters) are ahead of the Spanish star on that list.

Nadal congratulated his fellow countryman in Spanish on Twitter after the match:

Alcaraz is having a meteoric rise given his age and level of experience. He made his debut on the ATP Tour in 2020 at 16 years old and won his first singles title in July 2021.

The Miami Open marks Alcaraz's second win in 2022. He won the Rio Open in February, defeating No. 1 seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and No. 3 seed Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Alcaraz will move up to No. 11 in the ATP rankings with his victory in Miami.

"I have no words to describe how I feel right now I feel," Alcaraz said on the court after his win (h/t ATPTour.com). "It's so special to win my first Masters 1000 here in Miami. I have an unbelievable team with me and family. ... I'm so happy with the win and my team."

Ruud looked like he was going to be the one celebrating a victory early in the match. He won each of the first three games and held a 4-1 lead in the first set before things turned. Alcaraz took six of the next seven games to win the set 7-5.

Alcaraz carried that momentum into the second set. He jumped out to a 3-0 lead and looked poised to cruise to victory.

Ruud did get back into the match when he broke Alcaraz's serve in the fourth game. The Norwegian star got within one game at 4-3 and was on serve with a game tied 30-30 looking to even things up. He hit a backhand shot that landed out of bounds, leading to Alcaraz winning the game on the next point.

After Ruud took a game to make it 5-4, Alcaraz closed things out on serve. He took all four points in the final game to complete a near-perfect run in Miami.

Alcaraz only dropped one set in six matches during the entire tournament. He beat three top-10 seeds along the way, including Ruud (No. 6), Hubert Hurkacz (No. 8) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3).

Since losing to Berrettini in the third round at the Australian Open, Alcaraz has won 15 of his last 16 matches. His lone defeat during that stretch was to Nadal in the semifinals at Indian Wells.