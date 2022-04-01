Report: Commanders' Daniel Snyder 'Has No Restrictions' After Resuming Day-to-Day Job

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly resumed oversight of the team's day-to-day operations despite NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stating otherwise.

Matthew Paras of the Washington Times reported the following on Friday:

"The owner, according to a highly-placed source familiar with the team's situation, has resumed his day-to-day role with the Commanders.

"The source, who spoke to The Washington Times on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely, said Snyder has no restrictions on what he can and can’t do in overseeing the franchise, reiterating the owner has worked on day-to-day matters. For instance, Snyder was 'heavily involved' when the team discussed acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz—something coach Ron Rivera even alluded to after the trade was finalized."

That would seemingly contradict Goodell's remarks to reporters from earlier this week (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Don't believe he's been in the facility at all, and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya has represented the team as the CEO both on a day-to-day basis, but also here and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future, but Dan and I will talk about that at some point."

An NFL investigation into allegations of a toxic work environment led to a series of punishments and changes last summer for Washington.

Of note, Daniel Snyder's wife, Tanya, would "assume responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations and represent the club at all league meetings and other league activities for at least the next several months," per an NFL press release last July (h/t Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media). Tanya Snyder is the co-CEO of the team.

The press release also stated that Dan Snyder would "concentrate on a new stadium plan and other matters."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.