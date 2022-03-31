Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Talks New NFL OT Rules: 'Your Job Is to Find a Way to Win'

Set Number: X163914 TK1

The NFL changed its playoff overtime rules this offseason, instituting a format that will guarantee each team at least one possession in the extra session.

And Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fine with the adjustment.

"Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes," he told Yahoo's Brian Sozzi.

The divisional round matchup between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in this year's postseason played a major role in the rule—which previously held that the first team to get possession in overtime could win the game if they scored a touchdown, before moving to sudden death—being changed.

In that game, an instant classic, the teams were tied 36-36 after regulation, having scored an incredible 25 points between them in the final two minutes of the game. But the Chiefs won the overtime toss, marched down the field for a touchdown and ended Buffalo's season.

The argument against the format was that in games between such dominant offenses, such as the Chiefs vs. the Bills, that the coin toss essentially determined the winner.

Either way, Mahomes' approach to overtime won't change with the new postseason rules.

"I'm sure there'll be moments where you feel like it's a good decision," he said. "But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it's a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way."