Justin Fields Expected to Make 'Big Jump' in Development in Year 2, Bears HC Says

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he expects to see significant improvement from quarterback Justin Fields in his second NFL season after an up-and-down rookie campaign.

Eberflus, who was hired in January and built a coaching staff that includes new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, said the expectations for Fields are clear entering 2022.

"The development of him for the second year should be a big jump," the first-time head coach told reporters Tuesday. "It should be. That's what we're looking for."

Fields flashed the game-changing ability necessary to become a true franchise quarterback last season, but he'll need to cut down on his mistakes in a major way in Year 2.

The 23-year-old Ohio State product completed 58.9 percent of his throws for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns across 12 games (10 starts). He added 420 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

He threw 10 interceptions and fumbled the ball 12 times, five of which resulted in a lost possession.

Turning a corner in his development starts with protecting the football.

"We're looking for better technique, better fundamentals, better decision-making, better timing, everything," Eberflus said. "He's all on-board on that. He's excited about where he is, and he's been working his tail off. That's what we want, just that big jump from Year 1 to Year 2."

Fields should benefit from being the unquestioned starter heading into training camp and the preseason, which means taking every snap with the first-team offense leading up to Week 1. He split those duties with veteran Andy Dalton last year.

In January, the Georgia native expressed excitement about the new coaching staff and his more steady role.

"They have a great plan in place, and I'm ready to follow it," Fields said, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Last year was kind of weird," he added. "It was kind of a weird leadership role; me and Andy would kind of switch off. But now that I am starting off the season as a starting quarterback, I think I'll be more comfortable playing that leader role. There's no more, 'Oh, he's a rookie, this and that.' It's time now."

The Bears' front office could still provide him with more playmaking help. There are major question marks at receiver behind Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle with Allen Robinson leaving in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bringing in another reliable target, either via trade, free agency or the draft, to play alongside Mooney, Pringle and tight end Cole Kmet would help improve the passing game's outlook for 2022.

That said, it's clear the Bears are expecting big things from Fields regardless of what moves are made during the remainder of the offseason.