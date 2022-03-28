Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Monday's Action

Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Monday's ActionMarch 29, 2022
Straight-set wins by Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev highlighted Monday's action in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Osaka defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, while Medvedev defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 to reach the round of 16. The Japanese tennis star is looking to win the Miami Open for the first time, while Medvedev is aiming to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking in this tournament.
Here's a look at Monday's results and a deeper look into the Osaka and Medvedev victories.
Men's Singles Results
Daniil Medvedev def. Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4
Jenson Brooksby def. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Hubert Hurkacz def. Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
Lloyd Harris def. Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia def. Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Fritz def. Tommy Paul 7-6 (2), 6-4
Women's Singles Results
Naomi Osaka def. Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4
Belinda Bencic def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3
Iga Swiatek def. Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1
Danielle Collins def. Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4
Daria Saville def. Lucia Bronzetti 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Osaka began Monday's match against Riske in strong fashion. She saved four break points in the first game of the match before breaking in the next game to take a 2-0 lead.
The Japanese tennis star took the first set 6-3, but stumbled earlier in the second set, going down 2-0 before roaring back to win four games in a row and reassert her dominance for the win.
wta @WTA
Hitting her stride in Miami 🏃♀️<br><br>🇯🇵 <a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a> sets up an enticing quarterfinal clash with Collins after a straight-sets win over Riske!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/1QR09QDOEv">pic.twitter.com/1QR09QDOEv</a>
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
"I want to play every point and have fun while doing it."<a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a> advances to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> Quarterfinals. <a href="https://t.co/QIbDfDQJ8H">pic.twitter.com/QIbDfDQJ8H</a>
This was a huge victory for Osaka, who will take on Danielle Collins in the next round. It will mark just her second quarterfinal appearance over the last year, having not reached a quarterfinal since an Australian Open warmup tournament in Melbourne in January.
The 24-year-old has struggled with her mental health over the last year and has seen her world ranking slip to No. 77. However, a win at the Miami Open could help set her on the right path leading up to Roland Garros in May.
As for Medvedev, he also got out to a strong start against Martinez on Monday, breaking to take a 5-3 lead before closing out the first set in dominant fashion. He carried that momentum into the second set, causing Martinez a lot of struggles to grab a 6-4 win.
Medvedev will face Jenson Brooksby in the round of 16. If he can reach the semifinals of this tournament, he'll reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, who is unable to compete in the United States because he is unvaccinated.
The Russian tennis star was ranked No. 1 entering the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, but was upset by France's Gael Monfils in the round of 32 to lose the top rank.