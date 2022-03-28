X

    Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Monday's Action

    Erin WalshMarch 29, 2022

    Straight-set wins by Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev highlighted Monday's action in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. 

    Osaka defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, while Medvedev defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 to reach the round of 16. The Japanese tennis star is looking to win the Miami Open for the first time, while Medvedev is aiming to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking in this tournament. 

    Here's a look at Monday's results and a deeper look into the Osaka and Medvedev victories. 

    Men's Singles Results

    Daniil Medvedev def. Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4

    Jenson Brooksby def. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

    Hubert Hurkacz def. Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

    Lloyd Harris def. Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5

    Carlos Alcaraz Garfia def. Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4

    Taylor Fritz def. Tommy Paul 7-6 (2), 6-4

    Women's Singles Results

    Naomi Osaka def. Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4

    Belinda Bencic def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3

    Iga Swiatek def. Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1

    Danielle Collins def. Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4

    Daria Saville def. Lucia Bronzetti 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

    Osaka began Monday's match against Riske in strong fashion. She saved four break points in the first game of the match before breaking in the next game to take a 2-0 lead. 

    The Japanese tennis star took the first set 6-3, but stumbled earlier in the second set, going down 2-0 before roaring back to win four games in a row and reassert her dominance for the win. 

    wta @WTA

    So far, so good for <a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a><br><br>5/5 sets won at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/xVgefuCaMS">pic.twitter.com/xVgefuCaMS</a>

    wta @WTA

    Hitting her stride in Miami 🏃‍♀️<br><br>🇯🇵 <a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a> sets up an enticing quarterfinal clash with Collins after a straight-sets win over Riske!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/1QR09QDOEv">pic.twitter.com/1QR09QDOEv</a>

    wta @WTA

    Grateful for you, <a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a> 🙏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/zir8CkmlBw">pic.twitter.com/zir8CkmlBw</a>

    Tennis Channel @TennisChannel

    "I want to play every point and have fun while doing it."<a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a> advances to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> Quarterfinals. <a href="https://t.co/QIbDfDQJ8H">pic.twitter.com/QIbDfDQJ8H</a>

    This was a huge victory for Osaka, who will take on Danielle Collins in the next round. It will mark just her second quarterfinal appearance over the last year, having not reached a quarterfinal since an Australian Open warmup tournament in Melbourne in January. 

    The 24-year-old has struggled with her mental health over the last year and has seen her world ranking slip to No. 77. However, a win at the Miami Open could help set her on the right path leading up to Roland Garros in May.

    As for Medvedev, he also got out to a strong start against Martinez on Monday, breaking to take a 5-3 lead before closing out the first set in dominant fashion. He carried that momentum into the second set, causing Martinez a lot of struggles to grab a 6-4 win.

    Tennis TV @TennisTV

    He is style, he is grace 💅<a href="https://twitter.com/DaniilMedwed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaniilMedwed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/3XUCH2lvob">pic.twitter.com/3XUCH2lvob</a>

    ATP Tour @atptour

    Drop shots 🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/DaniilMedwed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaniilMedwed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/qcFqJ73wRW">pic.twitter.com/qcFqJ73wRW</a>

    Medvedev will face Jenson Brooksby in the round of 16. If he can reach the semifinals of this tournament, he'll reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, who is unable to compete in the United States because he is unvaccinated. 

    The Russian tennis star was ranked No. 1 entering the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, but was upset by France's Gael Monfils in the round of 32 to lose the top rank. 

