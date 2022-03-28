Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Monday's Action

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Straight-set wins by Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev highlighted Monday's action in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Osaka defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, while Medvedev defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 to reach the round of 16. The Japanese tennis star is looking to win the Miami Open for the first time, while Medvedev is aiming to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking in this tournament.

Here's a look at Monday's results and a deeper look into the Osaka and Medvedev victories.

Men's Singles Results

Daniil Medvedev def. Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4

Jenson Brooksby def. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz def. Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Lloyd Harris def. Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia def. Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Taylor Fritz def. Tommy Paul 7-6 (2), 6-4

Women's Singles Results

Naomi Osaka def. Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4

Belinda Bencic def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3

Iga Swiatek def. Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1

Danielle Collins def. Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4

Daria Saville def. Lucia Bronzetti 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Osaka began Monday's match against Riske in strong fashion. She saved four break points in the first game of the match before breaking in the next game to take a 2-0 lead.

The Japanese tennis star took the first set 6-3, but stumbled earlier in the second set, going down 2-0 before roaring back to win four games in a row and reassert her dominance for the win.

This was a huge victory for Osaka, who will take on Danielle Collins in the next round. It will mark just her second quarterfinal appearance over the last year, having not reached a quarterfinal since an Australian Open warmup tournament in Melbourne in January.

The 24-year-old has struggled with her mental health over the last year and has seen her world ranking slip to No. 77. However, a win at the Miami Open could help set her on the right path leading up to Roland Garros in May.

As for Medvedev, he also got out to a strong start against Martinez on Monday, breaking to take a 5-3 lead before closing out the first set in dominant fashion. He carried that momentum into the second set, causing Martinez a lot of struggles to grab a 6-4 win.

Medvedev will face Jenson Brooksby in the round of 16. If he can reach the semifinals of this tournament, he'll reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, who is unable to compete in the United States because he is unvaccinated.

The Russian tennis star was ranked No. 1 entering the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, but was upset by France's Gael Monfils in the round of 32 to lose the top rank.