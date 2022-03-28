Sam Howell Showcases Accuracy, Arm Strength at UNC Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell tried to improve his stock with a strong performance at Monday's pro day ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

The prospect showcased a variety of passes during his throwing session:

There were plenty of positive moments, with Howell showcasing his versatile arm:

Howell is somewhat of a divisive prospect among scouts, with Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listing him as the fifth-best quarterback in the class.

The quarterback's 2019 season put him on the map with 3,641 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, but his numbers in these categories dropped in each of the next two seasons. His 154.2 efficiency rating in 2021 was the lowest of his three-year college career.

Prospects can regain momentum during the predraft process, although most head coaches and general managers were unavailable Monday while at the owners meetings in Florida. North Carolina said Howell will have a second throwing session next week to let more team personnel attend.

There was still a big turnout for the signal-caller:

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he would have attended if not for the owners meetings, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

The team needs a new franchise signal-caller after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. It signed Mitchell Trubisky this offseason with the expectation he'd have a chance to compete for the starting role.

This year's draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas.